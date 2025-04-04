The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa has announced the details of the forthcoming Africa Technology Conference (ATC), set to take place 27-29 May in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. As the premier event for energy professionals across Africa and beyond, ATC 2025 will bring together thought leaders, innovators and key players from the energy industry to explore the latest technologies and solutions that will shape the future of energy across the region.

The conference theme, ‘Navigating the Future: Building Technological Excellence for Sustainable Energy in Africa,’ underscores the essential role of innovation and technology in the transition to a more sustainable and prosperous energy landscape across Africa. With Africa’s rapidly growing energy needs, the conference will focus on advancing cutting-edge technologies, fostering collaborations and developing solutions that are crucial for building a sustainable energy future for the region.

ATC 2025 will feature a dynamic programme over three days, including:

Strategic Conference Sessions : Industry leaders and experts will share insights on the latest technological advancements, policy developments and emerging trends that are driving the energy transition across Africa.

: Industry leaders and experts will share insights on the latest technological advancements, policy developments and emerging trends that are driving the energy transition across Africa. Exhibition : A cutting-edge exhibition showcasing the most innovative products, services and technologies from leading energy companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, learn about the latest tools and solutions and explore new business opportunities.

: A cutting-edge exhibition showcasing the most innovative products, services and technologies from leading energy companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, learn about the latest tools and solutions and explore new business opportunities. Networking Opportunities: The conference will provide numerous networking opportunities, allowing energy professionals to forge valuable connections with peers, experts and stakeholders from across the globe.

Riverson Oppong, SPE Africa Africa Regional Director and ATC 2025 Conference Chair highlighted the significance of the event commenting; “As the energy landscape continues to evolve, Africa has a unique opportunity to lead the way in driving sustainable energy solutions. The Africa Technology Conference is a platform for meaningful conversations and partnerships that will help unlock the potential of the continent’s energy resources while ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. I am excited to see the innovative ideas that will emerge from this year’s conference and to welcome delegates from around the world to Tanzania. Together, we can shape a brighter, more sustainable energy future for Africa.”

Also speaking ahead of the conference, where he will deliver a keynote address to delegates, Olivier Houzé, 2025 President, Society of Petroleum Engineers, added; “This year’s theme ‘Navigating the Future: Building Technological Excellence for Sustainable Energy in Africa’ is spot on, as it underscores SPE’s commitment to promoting cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that are required to drive Africa’s energy future.

‘This aligns with SPE’s general mission to connect a global network of energy professionals in advancing technical expertise and innovation. Africa has been one of the most dynamic regions for SPE in the past years. Being born in Abidjan, this region is also particularly close to my heart. ATC is definitely one of the events not to miss if one wants to take part in a sustainable and prosperous energy future for Africa.”

For more information and to register for ATC 2025, please visit www.africatechnologyconference.com.