The first vote to decide who will become the next speaker of the House of Representatives is taking place behind closed doors this morning, with questions growing as to whether any candidate has enough support to take the gavel.

Republicans began their internal vote to select the party’s nominee for speaker at 9am ET with a full chamber vote possible as soon as today.

However, it could still be some time before a speaker takes the gavel, with the House going through a staggering 15 votes in January before Kevin McCarthy finally surpassed the vote threshold.

On Tuesday night, the House GOP held a closed-door candidate forum.

Mr McCarthy urged his allies not to nominate him for the role again, as he also refused to endorse either of the two candidates Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan.

Neither Mr Scalise nor Mr Jordan made any hard promises or concessions to their colleagues during the forum, according to reports, so much remains to be seen.

Nancy Mace meanwhile bizarrely attended the forum dressed in a shirt featuring a “scarlet letter” A.