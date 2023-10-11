Related video: Matt Gaetz denies House speaker turmoil is hampering US response to Israel
The first vote to decide who will become the next speaker of the House of Representatives is taking place behind closed doors this morning, with questions growing as to whether any candidate has enough support to take the gavel.
Republicans began their internal vote to select the party’s nominee for speaker at 9am ET with a full chamber vote possible as soon as today.
However, it could still be some time before a speaker takes the gavel, with the House going through a staggering 15 votes in January before Kevin McCarthy finally surpassed the vote threshold.
On Tuesday night, the House GOP held a closed-door candidate forum.
Mr McCarthy urged his allies not to nominate him for the role again, as he also refused to endorse either of the two candidates Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan.
Neither Mr Scalise nor Mr Jordan made any hard promises or concessions to their colleagues during the forum, according to reports, so much remains to be seen.
Nancy Mace meanwhile bizarrely attended the forum dressed in a shirt featuring a “scarlet letter” A.
House GOP now voting on Scalise v Jordan for speaker
House Republicans are now voting on Steve Scalise v Jim Jordan for conference nominee for speaker.
The vote is a secret ballot.
11 October 2023 17:15
Rule change motion tabled by House GOP
A motion to table the rule change to bring in a 217-vote threshold to nominate the speaker candidate has passed and it will now not move forward.
There were 135 votes in favour of tabling the motion and 88 against.
The vote threshold to win the nomination for speaker is 111 votes. This potentially gives a significant edge to Rep Steve Scalise.
Rep Jim Jordan has said he wanted to make sure he had 217 votes secured before going to the House floor vote. Mr Scalise has not said that.
11 October 2023 16:58
New York GOP lawwaker introduces Santos expulsion resolution
New York Republican Rep Anthony D’Esposito is introducing an expulsion resolution to “rid the People’s House of fraudster, George Santos”.
Such a resolution would require a two-thirds majority to pass and — more pressingly — a Speaker of the House to be in place.
11 October 2023 16:53
GOP voting to table motion on voting threshold rule change
House Republicans are now voting to kill the rule to change the voting threshold to 217 votes to nominate the speaker candidate, CNN’s Manu Raju reports, citing members. It is currently set at 111 votes.
Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News notes that if the motion to table the rule change passes, it would be a strong sign that Steve Scalise might be the next Speaker of the House.
11 October 2023 16:36
Watch: Raskin calls out ‘chaos’ and ‘Republican mismanagement’ of House
11 October 2023 16:15
No cell phones for GOP lawmakers in closed meeting
11 October 2023 16:00
Scalise: ‘We’ve got to get back to work. Today, we’re going to do that’
Speaking to reporters before entering the closed GOP meeting, Rep Steve Scalise, one of the contenders for the role of speaker, said: “I’m looking forward to going in there. Obviously, we have a very important vote. It’s really, really important that this Congress get back to work. We select a Speaker, go to the House floor, get to 218 and then get the House working again.”
He continues: “And the first order of business under Speaker Steve Scalise is going to bring a strong resolution expressing support for Israel. We’ve got a very bipartisan bill, the McCaul-Meeks resolution, ready to go right away to express our support for Israel.”
Mr Scalise adds: ”We’ve got to get back to work. Today, we’re going to do that. We’re going to get this done.”
11 October 2023 15:45
Jordan says he will support anyone who can get majority vote
Asked if he would support Steve Scalise if he wins the GOP nomination, Jim Jordan tells CNN’s Manu Raju he will support anyone who can get 217 votes.
“We’ve got to come together as a conference.”
11 October 2023 15:26
GOP potentially looking at long day ahead as no candidate has majority
Florida Rep Kat Cammack is not optimistic about an early result from the closed-door vote.
11 October 2023 15:23
McCarthy won’t back Scalise or Jordan as his replacement
In the session, former House speaker Mr McCarthy told his party not to nominate him this time round, following his unceremonious ouster last week.
Instead, he read aloud the poem “Anyway” by Mother Teresa – curiously on the topic of forgiveness – and led the party members in a prayer before quickly exiting the forum.
Speaking to CNN after, he said: “I know a lot of them want to nominate me, I told them ‘please do not nominate me’.”
While appearing to rule himself out, he then said that he would not give an endorsement to any of his potential successors.
11 October 2023 15:20