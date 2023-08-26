This combination picture shows an annular solar eclipse seen from Tokyo on May 21, 2012 . For the … [+] first time in 932 years, a swathe of the country was able to see the annular solar eclipse, when the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking out all but an outer circle of light. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages) AFP via Getty Images

There’s not long now to make a plan—and to book your lodging—to see the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse, which on October 14, 2023 will be visible from eight states in the U.S. southwest—from Oregon through Texas.

However, the sight of a ring of sunlight around the new moon will only be on offer to those who get themselves within a 125 miles-wide path. Solar eclipse glasses must be worn at all times.

“An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon.” said Dr. Nate Bickford of the Oregon Institute of Technology, a speaker at the “Eclipse Into Nature” event at Oregon’s Running Y Resort. “We are really quite lucky to be able to witness this awe-inspiring event firsthand.”

The Best Places To See The 2023 Solar Eclipse

Here are eight organized observing events where you can watch the event with others—from State Parks and observatories to festivals and colleges—in most of the U.S. states in the path.

The times given below refer to the exact local time of the “ring of fire,” though for around 80 minutes before and after that brief spectacle, a partial solar eclipse will be seen. So make a plan to arrive early and leave later.

For all of these events be sure to book ahead.

Klamath Falls, Oregon

Held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Flls, Oregon is a two-day event called “Eclipse Into Nature.” Precided by an evening of stargazing with telescopes and lectures, the big day begins at 6:00 a.m. PDT with live music and a breakfast buffet before a “ring of fire” for 3 minutes 17 seconds from 9:17 a.m. PDT. Solar eclipses glases will be provided.

Ely, Nevada

This gateway town to the Great Basin National Park will host a Ring of Fire Eclipse Festival from October 11-16 that will comprise everything from pub crawls to lectures on Nevada’s UFO history. On October 14 a “ring of fire” will be visible for 3 minutes 33 seconds from 9:24 a.m. PDT.

View of Goosenecks State Park, Utah, United States of America. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) De Agostini via Getty Images

Goosenecks State Park, Utah

Solar telescopes, solar binoculars and with free solar eclipse glasse will be on offer at an organized observing event at this small State Park on a bend in the San Juan River. You’ll see a “ring of fire” at 10:29 a.m. MDT for 4 minutes 40 seconds.

Richfield, Utah

Expect a “ring of fire” lasting 4 minutes 26 seconds as seen from an observing event organized for the Snow College Richfield Campus fields, Utah. It will commence at 10:26 a.m. MDT. On site will be science experiments, telescopes and solar eclipse glasses. It’s about 2.5 hours drive south of Salt Lake City.

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

The Rainbow Park Observatory in Rio Rancho, just north of Albuquerque, will host an event organized by the Rio Rancho Astronomical Society complete with telescopes equipped with solar filter for safe observation of the eclipse. Eclipse glasses will be for sale and the observatory will open to the public at 8:30 a.m. MDT. The “ring of fire” will last 4 minutes 43 seconds from 10:34 a.m. MDT.

The Mission San Jose in San Antonio, Texas will stage an eclipse-observing event. getty

Mission San José, Texas

Of the five historic missions in San Antonio, the largest is Mission San José, which is often considered the “Queen of the Missions.” On October 14 it will host an organized event, with free solar eclipse glasses while stocks last. Here the “ring of fire” will last for 4 minutes 14 seconds from 11:52 a.m. CDT.

Big Spring State Park, Texas

About 35 miles east of Midland and 100 miles west of Abilene, this State Park in West Texas will hold a public viewing event from 9:30 a.m. CDT on October 14. It will begin with a ranger presentation at the CCC pavilion, with the “ring of fire” visible for 3 minutes 15 seconds at 11:44 a.m. CDT. If you visit a week earlier on October 7 and you can even make your own a pinhole projector for safe viewing of the eclipse.

Kickapoo Cavern State Park, Texas

A park containing fourteen caves—though only one is open to the public–doesn’t at first glance seem like a great place to watch a solar eclipse. However, an organized viewing event will take place not below ground, but at a bat deck where, suggests the website, observers may see some confused bats exiting at 11:44 a.m. CDT at the time of the “ring of fire.” It will last for 3 minutes 2 seconds.

The path of the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 will cross eight U.S. … [+] states. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Where To See The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

This annular solar eclipse must be viewed inside a narrow path across the surface of Earth that crosses Oregon, northern California, Nevada, Utah, northeastern Arizona, southwestern Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. After it leaves the U.S. it will be visible from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.