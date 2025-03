A map of the sky assembled using data from the Gaia space telescope, with the centre of the Milky Way in the middle of the image ESA/Gaia/DPAC

Astronomers have had a rare glimpse into the heart of the Milky Way thanks to an errant star expelled from the galactic centre.

At the middle of our galaxy is a supermassive black hole, closely surrounded by a group of hundreds of stars. Slightly further out is a larger disc of stars, and further out still is an even larger star group, called the nuclear star cluster (NSC).