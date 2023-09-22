Inside this post we share a simple spider web fine motor activity using pom poms! It only takes a few minutes to set up this fun sticky activity!

What’s a fun spider themed activity for kids?

Grab some tape and a hula hoop to set up this easy spider web fine motor activity using pom poms! My friend Allie at No Time for Flashcards shared this spider web activity with me last year and my preschoolers loved it!! You need to try it.

How do you introduce spiders to preschoolers?

There are so many simple ways to introduce spiders to kids! I usually like to start by reading a fun spider book, like The Very Busy Spider by Eric Carle and then try some spider themed activities to get them excited!

This pom pom spider web is a quick to set up activity to get kids talking about spider webs and how they are sticky! This activity is also a great one to build fine motor skills too!