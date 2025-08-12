



Spirit Airlines is a famously bad airline, which perhaps helps explain why it had to go into bankruptcy and why its future ability to operate is in jeopardy.

The struggling carrier restructured its debt through Chapter 11. It is working hard to try to become profitable and fix some of the business issues ailing it in the first place, although it has also made clear that without a further influx of cash, its future is dim.

While Spirit Airlines has always been known for offering bare-bones services, it’s making some changes now to attract more premium customers, including making better-quality seats available (at an extra cost) by offering upgraded fares.

In its quest to be more competitive, it is also trying to refine its flight schedule. And this means it is going to be cutting a whole lot of flights.

In fact, the airline is planning to cut around 26% of all of its flights in Q3, according to Simple Flying. Cirium data shows it plans an average of 616 daily movements (combined takeoffs and landings) in the July to September period, which is down from 831 movements from the same three-month time period last year.

Although Spirit Airlines is cutting flights across the board, there are several cities that are going to see the biggest decrease in Spirit flights coming through. In fact, some areas could see almost half of the planned flights to their airport canceled.

Fewer Spirit Airlines planes will be heading to certain cities through September. Image source: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Here are the cities where Spirit Airlines is canceling 40% or more of all flights

Based on Spirit Airlines’ updated flight schedule, the airline is going to be canceling a huge number of planned flights in three major cities:

Los Angeles : This airport is hit the hardest. The number of Spirit Airlines flights in Los Angeles is down 45% in Q3. This leaves travelers with far fewer options if they want to travel to or from this major West Coast City.

: This airport is hit the hardest. The number of Spirit Airlines flights in Los Angeles is down 45% in Q3. This leaves travelers with far fewer options if they want to travel to or from this major West Coast City. Las Vegas: This area is going to see 42% fewer flights. The Vegas Strip has been seeing a decline in tourism lately, so it is not a surprise that Spirit Airlines is responding to reduced demand and cutting flights.

This area is going to see 42% fewer flights. The Vegas Strip has been seeing a decline in tourism lately, so it is not a surprise that Spirit Airlines is responding to reduced demand and cutting flights. Dallas/Fort Worth: This airport will also see a 42% reduction in flights in Q3 of 2025 versus the same time during 2024.

Other airports are affected as well. For example, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Detroit, Newark, Houston Intercontinental, and Atlanta are all going to see fewer Spirit Airlines flights through September.

However, these three cities mentioned above have experienced the biggest reductions compared with last year, and passengers will be left with very few options if they are trying to travel on a Spirit flight involving these destinations.

Spirit is not the only airline cutting flights

While Spirit Airlines is facing some of the biggest financial issues of any airline and is making some of the most drastic cuts, it is far from alone in trimming down its flight schedule in Q3 and beyond.

A number of airlines, including United Airlines, have done the same.

This trend of reducing flights is likely to continue as well, not just for Spirit Airlines, but also for airlines as a whole.

Frontier’s CEO recently warned that passengers should expect industry-wide reductions in scheduled flights, as airlines can’t keep flying unprofitable flights and have to reduce supply to adjust to reduced demand.

United Airlines’ CEO issued a similar warning, indicating that airlines would have to make big cuts to their domestic itineraries in order to meet revenue goals.

If these predictions pan out, it means passengers can expect to be left with many fewer flying options, not just on Spirit, and not just through Q3.

