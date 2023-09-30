Are ya ready, kids? Nickelodeon has officially renewed SpongeBob SquarePants through Season 15.

Per Variety, Nickelodeon has granted SpongeBob an early Season 15 renewal ahead of Season 14’s premiere this November. Season 15 will consist of 26 episodes, which will bring the show to a grand total of 345 episodes.

SpongeBob SquarePants is Nickelodeon’s longest-running cartoon

Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob SquarePants premiered on Nickelodeon in May 1999. The animated series stars the voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Carolyn Lawrence, and Mr. Lawrence.

Since its debut nearly 25 years ago, SpongeBob has become a cornerstone of Nick’s lineup, as well as a juggernaut of children’s entertainment at large. In addition to its 13 seasons and counting, the show has spawned three theatrically-released feature films and two spin-off series. A fourth big-screen SpongeBob movie is in the works, as are three streaming-exclusive spin-off films.

It was in 2012 — during Season 8 — that SpongeBob became Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated series in history. With the airing of its 173rd episode, the show broke the record previously held by Rugrats — and has only padded its lead in the decade-plus since.

SpongeBob SquarePants Seasons 1-12 are currently streaming on Paramount+. Season 14 premieres on Nickelodeon in November.