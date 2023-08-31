





Nebraska volleyball broke the record for the most fans in attendance at a women’s sporting event as they filled Memorial Stadium with 92,003 people on Wednesday night.

The football stadium was a sea of red as people crowded the stands, and even sat on the floor and watched from standing room only spots. It also set a new Memorial Stadium attendance record, as the venue normally fits around 83,000 fans for football games. The historic match was also shown on the Big Ten Network for anyone who wanted to watch from home.

The No. 4-ranked Huskers walked away with an easy win over Omaha, sweeping the Mavericks in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) to improve to 4–0 on the season. They were undoubtedly helped by their raucous pack of fans, who kept the energy up all night in a scene NCAA volleyball had never witnessed—the previous record for attendance was 18,755.

The event felt like a watershed moment for the sport and sparked reactions from around the world. Here are some of the best social media reactions to the Huskers’ record-breaking night.

There are so many people dressed in all red on the Big Ten Network. I’m blown away! Shoutout to all the Husker fans that showed their support for women’s athletics and the Nebraska Volleyball team. @HuskerVB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 31, 2023

WOMEN’S SPORTING EVENT WORLD RECORD‼️ 92,003 PEOPLE IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA‼️ IN MEMORIAL STADIUM‼️ THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE NEBRASKA‼️ — Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) August 31, 2023

If you build it, they will come. Sincerely, Womens Sports https://t.co/kfq8qb6SZH — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 31, 2023

Happy 51st Birthday, Title IX! pic.twitter.com/N58sCfktYF — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) August 31, 2023

92,003!!!!!!!!!! THEY DID IT!!!! NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL SET THE WORLD RECORD FOR ATTENDANCE AT A WOMEN'S SPORTING EVENT. THE WORLD RECORD. 92,003!!!!!!!!!!! — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 31, 2023

A WORLD-RECORD 92,003 people are watching the Nebraska women’s volleyball team tonight at Memorial Stadium. Chills. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 31, 2023

Think of all the little girls watching volleyball night in Nebraska tonight… Love seeing this support for women’s athletics. If you build it, they will come. — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) August 31, 2023

90,000 people watching volleyball in Nebraska. Women’s sports IS the moment. pic.twitter.com/7hnQVSk0kv — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) August 31, 2023

This Nebraska volleyball thing is very cool. 92,003 people is bonkers Women's volleyball in general rocks btw, never really understood why it's not highlighted more when trying to give women's sports shine. #1 sport where I genuinely enjoy the women's version more than the men's — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) August 31, 2023







