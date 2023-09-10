





Team USA’s FIBA World Cup run came to a heartbreaking end Sunday when the Americans lost to Canada in dramatic fashion. Of course, it didn’t stop the internet from rubbing it in.

Team USA lost the bronze medal game 127–118 in overtime and will come back stateside empty-handed. Anthony Edwards led the Americans with 24 points but was outshined by Canada’s Dillon Brooks, who scored 39 points on 7-for-8 shooting from three-point range to lead all scorers.

Yes, the same Dillon Brooks who was mercilessly ridiculed for the Grizzlies’ loss to the Lakers in the playoffs and was subsequently traded to the Rockets. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Canadians as well.

The Americans lost well before most of the United States was awake Sunday morning, but as soon as the internet saw the final score, it came out swinging. Here are the best reactions to Team USA’s loss to Canada:

Noah Lyles watching Team USA lose to Canada and leave with no medal 💀 pic.twitter.com/YlpEj8F8Nh — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) September 10, 2023

Noah Lyles after seeing Team USA not medal at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/qsLByKJVZ1 — ☔️ (@wezzyupnext) September 10, 2023

Could there be a worse basketball nightmare? Team USA fails to medal & freakin Dillon Brooks takes us down 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/J6PBbHy3aO — John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) September 10, 2023

Make way 🇺🇸 Team USA, there is a new best North American team in the world 😤🇨🇦#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/ShAvsUu3Qo — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023

Dillon Brooks had 40 points and Team USA lost to Canada?? And he did this no way dawg 😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/2Kox6aOY1M — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) September 10, 2023

Dillon Brooks had 40 points and Team USA lost to Canada????? pic.twitter.com/Cb7zX68PA7 — i₿ou (@teamibou23) September 10, 2023







