Charles Gasparino, FOX Business Senior Correspondent, has reported that the long-anticipated Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are indeed a “done deal,” with trading slated to commence this Thursday.

This confirmation from FOX Business cements earlier speculations, affirming that the final green light for Spot Bitcoin ETFs has been granted, signaling an imminent leap into the regulated investment sphere for Bitcoin.

The potential commencement of trading on Thursday would mark a watershed moment for the Bitcoin industry, providing a gateway for both institutional and retail investors to access BTC exposure through traditional financial instruments.

It is important to note that the SEC has not yet officially approved any spot Bitcoin ETFs at the time of writing. But with the approval or denial decision due tomorrow, it is expected by industry experts that the ETFs will be approved.

As the countdown begins towards tomorrows expected approval and Thursdays potential launch, anticipation builds among market participants, eager to witness this historic milestone that is poised to reshape the dynamics of Bitcoin investments and potentially pave the way for further institutional adoption of Bitcoin.