A PUZZLING optical illusion has left many stumped as they struggle to see a cunning fox waiting to pounce.

Only the most clever puzzle-lovers can solve the optical illusion in record time.

2 Most people cannot find the fox in 10 seconds or less Credit: Getty

At first glance, most people have been able to see a group of geese standing together in the forest.

However, those with keen eyes can spot the sneaky fox lurking in the distance.

This puzzle, in particular, utilizes color to camouflage the predator in plain sight.

If you can find the fox in under 10 seconds, you may be more clever than most people.

If you need a hint to find the animal, pay close attention to the branches and see if something sticks out to you.

Once your time is up, look to the bottom of the article to see if you are correct.

You’ll eventually see that the fox looks as if it’s about to pounce on the group of geese.

It’s nose is closest to the birds, with its rear end sticking up toward the sky.

It’s situated right in between two branches of the tree.

The tricky optical illusions have many people stumped. Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Looking at brain teasers and solving puzzles is a great workout for your brain.

Finding the odd one out or hidden images can be a great way to improve memory, refine problem-solving skills, and work both sides of the brain.