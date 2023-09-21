Spotify sound wave tattoos inspired by the codes became everyone’s dream when the trend first started in the 2020s, but was it a brief popularity or would it be a modern classic?

Social media trends have been gaining attention ever since platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter started emerging online. It took only a fraction of a second for a topic to go viral. Not to forget, it also paved the way for all social media ‘influencers.’ Amid this, there was a time when people became obsessed with Spotify sound wave tattoos, and if you were one of them, know that you were not alone.

What were Spotify sound wave tattoos?

To explain Spotify tattoos, we first need to understand the hype around soundwave tattoos. As the name suggests, it was the drawing of a soundwave that people got as a tattoo.

The idea was to get the soundwave image of your favorite song or any audio that you cherished the most. Soon, people realized that the same could be done with Spotify if they included the right soundwave.

However, in some cases, you needed the Spotify symbol ahead of the soundwave for the app to recognize the notes. When people got to know about this, it did not take long for many to get the tattoo. Within days, people showed off their new tattoo that instructed the Spotify app to play their favorite song.

Was it a brief ‘IT’ trend or a modern classic?

When the trend first surfaced online, it was definitely the ‘IT’ thing on the internet with everyone rushing to get this tattoo. However, if you compare its popularity in 2023, it looks like people have already moved on.

To add to this, it would be a shame if your favorite song does not exist on the app anymore. It is important to remember that artists have the freedom to remove their music from the app. If it happens, the Spotify soundwave tattoo will lead to a dead end when scanned on the app.

Nonetheless, if you are lucky that your song still exists, you always have something to talk about at a party.

Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

How to create Spotify codes

If you are interested in getting these tattoos, there is a simple way to get the codes for them. Just follow the steps mentioned below:

Select the song that you like. Click on the three dots that appear on the right side. In the pop-up menu, you will see the Spotify code.

You can use the same code and once you scan it, the song will start playing on the app.