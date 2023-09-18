As a Spotify user, you get access to a range of useful features that are unique to your listening profile. Whether it be a curated playlist or the much anticipated annual Spotify Wrapped. New features are added all the time and a recent one you might want to take a look at is Spotify’s Daylist playlist.

What is your Daylist?

Image: Spotify

Daylist is a new and ever-changing playlist that Spotify says evolves with you throughout the day. According to Spotify’s blog:

“This new, one-of-a-kind playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week. It updates frequently between sunup and sundown with a series of highly specific playlists made for every version of you. It’s hyper-personalized, dynamic, and playful as it reflects what you want to be listening to right now.”

The playlist updates multiple times daily, with new tracks at every update and should give you more insight into your listening tastes and genres.

For example, right now my daylist says I listen to Broadway music around this time on a Monday (that was one time, Spotify), so it’s recommended me “lyricism” and “masterpiece” music genres. (If you’re curious about all those strange genre names, check out this guide).

How to find your Spotify Daylist

To find your daylist you’ll see it in either your Made For You hub, or you can search for it in the search tab. On the app, you’ll also be able to see at what exact time your next update is due.

You can also save it directly to your library if you’re enjoying a specific daylist setlist.

Shareability is also big to Spotify and in-built sharing tools allow you to show off a screenshot, social media sticker or a customisable sharecard on your socials.

Spotify’s daylist is available to both Free and Premium users across Australia and New Zealand as well as other select countries.

Lead Image Credit: Spotify