The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator used in investing. It is one of the most common tools investors and traders use to try to spot trend changes, which can help guide smart trading choices.

The MACD measures a stock’s momentum and can aid investors in spotting shifts in that momentum that may indicate price turning points.

Understanding the MACD



Changes in price trends are almost always preceded by changes in momentum, which is the rate at which stock prices are rising or falling. Changes in momentum can easily be detected with the MACD indicator.

The MACD was developed by Gerald Appel, whose goal was to chart momentum by measuring the relationship between two exponential moving averages (the default setting for the indicator is the 12-day and 26-day averages).



Figure 1: Two-line MACD.

Image by Sabrina Jiang © Investopedia 2021



To confirm changes in momentum, a nine-day exponential moving average is added as a signal line (the red line in Figure 1). Roughly speaking, a buy signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line, and a sell signal occurs when the MACD line falls below the signal line. To optimize these signals, 12- and 26-day moving averages for long-term signals and seven and 18-day moving averages for short-term signals are ideal.

Momentum in markets is similar to momentum in the physical world. If you throw a ball in the air, it will ascend at a slower and slower pace until it reverses course and begins falling. The same is true in markets.

Using MACD Channels

It is common to draw trendlines on a stock chart to discover patterns in how that security’s price is rising or falling. You can also draw trendlines on the indicators, such as the two-line MACD. Drawing support and resistance levels creates a channel of action that offers a clearer picture of the trend’s momentum.

If the two moving averages are diverging, then momentum is increasing, and if they are converging, then momentum is weakening. The distance between the two is graphed in what is called a MACD line, as seen in black in Figure 1.

In Figure 2, we measured the stock’s trend strength by creating a channel. To create the channel, draw support by connecting the bottoms and determine the return line by connecting the tops of the MACD.



Figure 2: Bearish divergence and trend.

Image by Sabrina Jiang © Investopedia 2021



MACD and Divergence

In November 2008 and then in February 2009, the MACD created lower highs while the stock price created equal highs; this is called divergence and tells investors that the stock is losing momentum. Investors could choose short positions when the MACD line bounces down off resistance. The short position may be covered when the MACD line reaches support at the channel’s bottom or for long-term trades when the channel is broken like it was near the end of April 2009.



Figure 3: Bullish divergence and trend.

Image by Sabrina Jiang © Investopedia 2021



If we had looked at Figure 3 in July 2008, we may have noticed that the MACD was making higher lows and diverging from the stock price. This phenomenon is called divergence, and is one of the strongest signals of a possible reversal. In November, the reversal was confirmed when the MACD created a major higher low, demonstrating a buildup in bullish momentum.

January 2009 saw the stock make a brand-new high when it broke long-term resistance. However, the MACD showed that momentum wasn’t confirming the breakout. The MACD kept falling as the stock attempted to establish support near the $80 level. When the stock broke support, the MACD broke its support line, confirming that the stock would not maintain its current price level and investors should sell their shares.

Is MACD a Lagging or Leading Indicator? The MACD is a lagging indicator because the data used to chart it is historical data. By looking at recent movement in the price of a security, traders can use the MACD to identify the beginning of new trends which are likely to continue. This data, however, lags the current price of the security.

Is MACD or RSI a Better Indicator to Use? The MACD indicator is useful for spotting changes in market momentum, which can help traders identify new trends. The relative strength index, or RSI, measures the magnitude and speed of recent price changes, which is useful for spotting securities that are overbought or oversold, or that may experience a pullback in the near future. Neither indicator is better than the other. They are often used in combination because using a single indicator can result in false signals.

What Is Divergence in the MACD? The MACD indicator may create highs and lows that are greater than the corresponding highs and lows of a security’s price. When this happens, it is called a divergence. A bullish divergence happens when the price of the stock reaches a new low but the MACD does not. A bearish divergence happens with the price of the stock reaches a new high but the MACD does not. This can indicate that the higher or lower move of the price won’t last.

The Bottom Line

The strength of the current trend can be measured by channeling the MACD. Spot trend reversals by looking for divergences in momentum as measured by the MACD channel. Determine the buy and sell signals using the MACD crossovers or bounces off the channel’s lines. Learning to implement and recognize these signals helps investors increase their profits when trading short and intermediate-term trends.