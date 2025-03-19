Every spring, thousands of gray whales migrate from the waters off Mexico to Alaska and pass through California, Oregon, and Washington’s waters. Beachgoers all along our coast can partake in Oregon’s Spring Whale Watch Week, which runs from March 22nd to March 30th this year.

Oregonians can join Oregon State Parks staff at 15 whale watching spots from Fort Stevens to Harris Beach State Park until the end of the month to catch a glimpse of these massive marine mammals. During their spring migration, gray whales travel at around five miles an hour north just a couple miles off our rocky coast. It will take them several months to make it all to Alaska where they’ll feed in the nutrient-rich waters before heading back down to California and Mexico in the fall.

Scientists and researchers anticipate that nearly 20,000 gray whales will make this year’s migration, up from the 2024 estimate of about 15,000. Next week, some of the largest animals in the world could be just out of view, concealed beneath the waves, but with the help of binoculars onlookers could observe one of the animal kingdom’s longest migrations. The sheer number of gray whales making the trek is a testament to the wonders our ocean provides. Oregon’s ocean contains incredible wildlife and wild spaces, and this Spring Whale Watch Week gives us all the chance to celebrate that.

You can see an updated daily count of the whales and even sign up to assist in the count here.