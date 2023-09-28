Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn’s next movie, Argylle, now has its first trailer–and it’s a pretty wild ride. A spy thriller with a twist, Argylle tells the story of reclusive author Elly Conway and her cat Alfie. Conway loves a quiet night at home with her cat, but she’s thrust into a new world of action and adventure when her spy novel comes to life.

Conway becomes the subject of her own story when she teams up with Aiden (Sam Rockwell) to chase down a real spy organization. The movie also stars Henry Cavill, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson. In case you were wondering, Alfie the cat is played by Chip, a cat owned by supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who is married to Vaughn.

The screenplay for Argylle was written by Wonder Woman’s Jason Fuchs. “When I read this early draft manuscript, I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre,” Vaughn said previously.

Following its debut on February 2, 2024, Argylle will become available to stream on Apple TV +. As for Vaughn, he is perhaps best known for the Kingsman series, but he also directed Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class.

Looking ahead, he’s lined up to direct a sci-fi movie called Courage. The Kingsman series will continue with Kingsman: The Blue Blood at some point in the future.