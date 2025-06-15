RCMP in British Columbia say one person is missing after a vehicle crashed into the Squamish River.

Mounties in Squamish say emergency crews responded early Saturday after a vehicle with four occupants drove off the road into the river.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Police say three people were able to get to safety but one person was missing.

Officers, along with the Squamish fire department and search-and-rescue crews, tried to locate both the vehicle and the missing person, but failed.

Trending Now Police search for gunman who shot 2 Minnesota state lawmakers, killing 1

N.S. missing kids: Why policing expert believes case now a criminal investigation

Search-and-rescue crews are continuing efforts to locate the missing person.

Police say further details will be released later.