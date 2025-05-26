ECONOMYNEXT – Colombo’s All Share Price Index managed to close up 0.01 percent despite trading in the negative territory in the afternoon, brokers said.

The index ended 1.78 points higher, at 16,496.24.

The more liquid S&P SL20 ended down 0.06 percent, or 3.14 points to close at 4,838.94, after a highly volatile session.

Investor sentiment around banking shares fell, with some big cap companies weighing down the indices.

The ASPI was pulled down by John Keells Holdings which fell 0.30 rupees to close at 21.10, Cargills (Ceylon) which ended 25.00 rupees lower at 545.00, Sampath Bank traded 0.75 rupees weaker at 111.75, HNB was 1.75 rupees down at 302.25, and Commercial Bank ended 0.75 rupees down at 142.25.

Some export shares marginally rose in the session following news of a US invite to hold a second round of talks by the Office the US Trade Representative.

Hayleys Fabric ended 0.80 rupees stronger at 41.80, Teejay Lanka was 0.50 rupees up at 46.00, Dipped Products closed flat at 50.70 rupees and Hayleys closed 2.75 rupees up at 145.75.

Related

Turnover climbed to 3.76 billion rupees in the session from 3.74 billion rupees in the previous session.

The share volume declined from 182,459,219 on Friday to 171,815,404.

In Asia-Pacific, markets traded with mixed sentiments, as investors assessed effects of the US administration’s 50 percent tariff on EU products.

Trump’s fresh tariff threats have rattled markets “after a period of relative calm, during which markets had priced in a more constructive outlook for trade negotiations,” CNBC quoted Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy research at Julius Baer as saying.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.00 percent up at 37,531.53 on the Monday.

India’s Nifty 50 was trading 0.60 percent stronger at 25,001.15 while BSE Sensex ended 0.56 percent up at 82,176.45 despite diplomatic tension with neighbouring Pakistan.

Pakistan stocks fell as analysts claim delay in budget announcement” and the “lack of clarity” on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “conditions related to budget pushing investors to trim their exposure” are driving interest, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper said.

Pakistan’s KSE 100 index fell 0.74 percent to 118,221.12 while the All Share Index traded 0.42 percent weaker at 73,842.58.

As at 4.30 p.m Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,345.26 US dollars, down 19.84 US dollars. (Colombo/May26/2025)



Continue Reading