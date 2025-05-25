ECONOMYNEXT – Amid public grumbling over delay in Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake government’s election promises on political accountability, the authorities have initiated a series of arrests targeting prominent political figures accused of corruption and misappropriation.

The crackdown underscores a commitment to addressing long-standing issues of governance and restoring public trust, analysts say.

President Dissanayake’s ruling National People’s Power before the last year’s presidential election promised investigations into a raft of past alleged corrupt deals, murders, and Easter Sunday attack before holding the wrong doers accountable.

However, delays in fulfilling such promises resulted in public grumbling while opposition parties started a campaign to discredit the government for lying in its election campaign.

Under pressure, the authorities under the new government have been able to arrest at least seven key political figures including top ex-Cabinet Ministers and a former Chief Minister over various charges.

The arrests have led to mixed reactions. Many people view the actions by the authorities as necessary steps toward eradicating corruption; some supporters of the accused argue that the moves are politically motivated.

These developments mark a pivotal moment in Sri Lanka’s political landscape, reflecting a broader push for integrity and accountability within the nation’s governance structures.

Hera are the details of arrests:

Keheliya Rambukwella: Counterfeit Drug Scandal

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested in February 2024 over allegations of procuring counterfeit intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) drugs during his tenure, has been detained amid the ongoing court cases over the scandal.

The scandal involved bypassing standard tender procedures, leading to the importation of substandard medications.

Investigations revealed that forged documents were used for customs clearance, resulting in a misappropriation of funds amounting to 130 million rupees.

Last week, former cricketer Ramith Rambukwella, the only son of the former health minister also was remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC)

Prasanna Ranaweera: State Land Misuse

Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera was remanded May 7, 2025 after evading arrests for months for allegedly facilitating the unauthorized sale of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda.

The land, designated for public construction, was reportedly sold to a private buyer, violating the Public Property Act.

Ranaweera had been evading arrest and is an accused in the Kiribathgoda state property fraud case in which former Minister Mervyn Silva is also accused.

Mervyn Silva: Land Deal

Former Minister Mervyn Silva has also been implicated in the state land misuse case alongside Prasanna Ranaweera – a fraudulent scheme related to a plot of land in Kiribathgoda.

The land, measuring 6 acres, 3 roods, and 11 perches, was transferred to the Kelaniya Divisional Secretariat for the new town plan.

The Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha was responsible for developing and implementing the town plan, which included allocating 0.2137 hectares for a children’s park and a water way.

It was uncovered that Mervyn Silva, along with three others, forged documents to sell the land for 3 million rupees.

Mahindananda Aluthgamage: Substandard Fertilizer Import

Former Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage under Gotabaya Rajapaksa Presidency was remanded until May 26 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in connection with the controversial payment made to a Chinese firm for a consignment of substandard organic fertiliser in 2021.

His arrest warrant was issued upon a request made by the CIABIC, pertaining to his alleged involvement in the procurement of substandard organic fertiliser during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture in the previous administration.

Chamara Sampath Dassanayake: Financial Misconduct

Current Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was arrested in March 2025 on charges stemming from his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province.

He faces allegations of misappropriating 2.5 million rupees by redirecting funds from state banks to his foundation and personally receiving 1 million rupees intended for the provincial council.

Additionally, he is accused of causing a 23 million rupee loss to the government by withdrawing all fixed deposits of the provincial council after a bank refused his request for additional funds.

S.M. Ranjith: Fuel Allowance Misappropriation

Former North Central Province Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith and his private secretary Shanthi Chandrasena — the spouse of former Minister S.M. Chandrasena — were sentenced for 16 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of corruption charges.

Both convicts were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 200,000 each in addition to their prison charges.

The two accused were convicted on charges filed by CIABOC. The case was initiated based on allegations that as the Chief Minister of the North Central Province, Ranjith facilitated his private secretary unlawfully obtaining a fuel allowance of 2.68 million rupees for more than two year between September 2012, and December 2014.

Despite already receiving a salary-based fuel allowance, the second accused allegedly obtained an additional fuel allowance for her official vehicle through undue influence. The Bribery Commission prosecuted the case based on these charges.

S.M. Ranjith is a brother of former Minister of Lands S.M. Chandrasena, a powerful cabinet minister under both former presidents Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Duminda Dissanayake – Using Illegal Weapon

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake was arrested over the detection of an assembled T-56 weapon without a licence under the Firearms Act.

The arrest came after police found that the particular weapon with gold plate had been assembled, and one of the former minister’s employees had handed it over to a woman in the neighbourhood. (Colombo/May 25/2025)



