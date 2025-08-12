ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka and India are set to conduct an annual bilateral maritime exercise, SLINEX-2025, in Colombo from August 14-18.

The 12th annual Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) exercise will be conducted in two phases; a harbour phase and a sea phase, the Indian High Commission said.

“SLINEX-2025 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices/ procedures in multi-faceted Maritime operations between both Navies.”

The harbour phase would include sports fixtures, yoga session and cultural events which would provide an opportunity for personnel from both navies to learn from each other, re-inforce shared values and build bonds of friendship and camaraderie.

The sea phase will include exercises in multi dimensions like surface firing, tactical manoeuvres, seamanship evolutions, helicopter operations including cross deck flying, search and rescue, and Special Forces operations at sea, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly navies, the mission said.

The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Jyoti (fleet tanker) and INS Rana (destroyer) whist Sri Lanka Navy will have SLNS Vijayabahu (advance offshore patrol vessel) and SLNS Sayura (OPV).

A Sri Lanka Air Force BEL 412 helicopters will also participate in the exercise. (Colombo/Aug12/2025)



Continue Reading