ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) closed marginally up at 17,661.45 despite some volatility in the session, brokers said, while the S&P SL20 fell to 5,275.01.

The ASPI climbed 0.02 percent, or 3.85 points; while the S&P SL20 dropped 0.21 percent, or 11.15 points.

Turnover fell to 3.6 billion rupees from 5.6 billion rupees on Thursday while the share volume fell to 171,257,888.

“Market was a little bit volatile,” Ranjan Ranatunga, Assistant Vice President – Research at First Capital told EconomyNext.

Selective investor interest in diversified financials and retail shares pushed the market.

The ASPI was pushed by Cargills, which ended 22.75 rupees higher at 599.75; L B Finance, which rose 5.75 rupees to 120.00; Sampath Bank which ended 1.00 rupees stronger at 122.00; Dialog Axiata which climbed 0.40 cents to 19.10 rupees; and Central Finance company, which grew 3.75 rupees to close at 244.25.

The CSE has called for public comments on the proposed amending of its listing rules “to relax the application of the minimum public holding requirement for companies listing via introductions at the point of listing”.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it suspended stockbrokers Roshantha Fernando, Jaliya Wijeratne and Akila Milanka Induruwage for a three-year period over alleged violations of securities laws.

Sri Lanka’s LOLC finance has decided to repurchase 3,519,065,138 of issued shares at 6 rupees each, the company said.

Renewable energy firm Vidullanka listed the first ever Sukuk, a Shariah-compliant debt security, on the CSE to raise 500 million rupees.

Elsewhere, equity markets declined as China imposed a six-month limit on export licenses for its rare earth exports to US, raising further US-China trade uncertainty.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.65 percent, or 248.10 points lower, at 38,173.09 as the Japanese Yen strengthened and US-China trade developments create uncertainty, Japan’s The Mainichi newspaper said.

London’s FTSE 100 was trading slightly lower in the session after edging up towards an all-time high on Wednesday. The index was 0.18 percent down at 8,848.16.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE 100 index fell 0.21 percent to 124,093.12 after reaching all-time high levels on Wednesday due to optimism surrounding the proposed federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

As at 4.00 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,392.34 US dollars, up 29.81 US dollars. (Colombo/Jun12/2025)