ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lankan officials have assured land on a lease basis and necessary infrastructure to a Chinese business delegation which is in the island nation for two weeks, exploring business opportunities in various sectors including vehicle assembly, rubber and chemical industries, tourism, gem and jewellery, agriculture, and mineral products.

A delegation of Chinese business representatives has arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-week visit aimed at exploring investment opportunities across various sectors.

On May 28, a discussion was held at the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development between the delegation and Sri Lankan officials.

“Sri Lankan officials assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to facilitating investments by offering land on a lease basis and providing necessary infrastructure,” Industries Minister Sunil Handunnetti said in his official Facebook page.

“They emphasized Sri Lanka’s strategic geographic location as a significant advantage for industrial ventures. The Ministry pledged full support to ensure the success of the proposed investments during the delegation’s stay.”

The Sri Lankan officials provided detailed insights into investment prospects in sectors such as vehicle assembly, rubber and chemical industries, tourism, gem and jewellery, agriculture, and mineral products.

“The Chinese delegation expressed interest in these areas and also highlighted potential investments in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and electronics.”

The Chinese delegation included Vice Chairperson Liu Chun of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) and Vice Chairman Nan Yi of the China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector (CICCPS), along with several business representatives.

The delegation led by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao representing 77 Chinese companies is in Sri Lanka to meet potential business and investment partners, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said this early week.

The delegation will participate in the Sri Lanka-China Trade and Investment Forum to be held in Colombo on May 30, hosted by the Department of Commerce of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka–China Business Council of the chamber, and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products. (Colombo/May 29/2025)