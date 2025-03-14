ECONOMYNEXT – The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Sri Lanka (AHK Sri Lanka) is sending a visitor delegation to Transport Logistic 2025, an international trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management.

Scheduled to take place from June 2-5 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Germany, the event will convene over 2,300 exhibitors and more than 64,000 industry professionals from across the globe, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and strategic business development, AHK Sri Lanka said.

The Sri Lanka Logistics and Freight Forwarders Association (SLFFA) and the Ceylon Association of Shipping Agents (CASA) are supporting the delegation.

“As Sri Lanka strives to position itself as a key logistics hub in South Asia, participation in Transport Logistic 2025 presents a vital opportunity to gain direct exposure to global best practices, advanced technologies, and sustainable business models,” AHK Sri Lanka said.

“With growing demand for resilient supply chains, digital transformation, and infrastructure modernization, Sri Lankan businesses stand to benefit from insights into emerging industry trends, innovative mobility solutions, and integrated logistics frameworks that drive efficiency and competitiveness.

“With Sri Lanka’s ambitions to strengthen its port operations, expand its free zones, and develop integrated mobility solutions, this event presents a timely opportunity to learn, collaborate, and invest in the future.”

Transport Logistic 2025 will cover freight transport, supply chain management, and intelligent mobility solutions while showcasing how modern transport systems are adapting to global trade challenges.

Sectors such as intralogistics, telecommunications, and IT, making it an essential event for professionals seeking integrated, end-to-end solutions will also feature.

AHK Sri Lanka will arrange exclusive B2B meetings for the delegates participating, connecting them with key German industry players, business associations, and multipliers.

“These focused engagements will strengthen bilateral trade and investment partnerships between Sri Lanka and Germany, fostering long-term collaboration in logistics, shipping, and mobility solutions.”

Marine Shipping Services Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, Rays International Shipping (Pvt) Ltd, Advantis Free Zone Ltd, Pulsar Shipping Agencies (Pvt) Ltd, Abans Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC, Smart Marine Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, Omega Shipping (Pvt) Ltd, and Hapag Lloyd Lanka (Pvt) Ltd will be a part of the AHK Sri Lanka delegation.

AHK Sri Lanka invited industry professionals to secure their participation in this delegation. A limited number of slots are available, it said, and interested companies are encouraged to register before the deadline on March 17.

For further details and registration, please contact: Malintha Gajanayake, Head of Corporate Affairs/Export Promotions, malintha@srilanka.ahk.de, tel: +94 11 2314 364 | +94 74 016 4602 (Colombo/Mar13/2025)



