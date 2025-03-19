



ECONOMYNEXT – The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Sri Lanka-based Marine Solution Pvt Ltd to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) list of individuals and companies that US persons are prohibited from dealing with, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

“OFAC has added Sri Lanka-based Marine Solution Pvt Ltd to the SDN list for its role as the registered owner and technical manager of the Barbados-flagged SHANNON II (IMO: 9237797), which has shipped Iranian oil,” the embassy said.

SDNs are individuals and companies blocked by OFAC for various reasons, such as terrorism, narcotics, or sanctions.

The SDN list is a public list of SDNs that U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with.

“President Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime is designed to end Iran’s nuclear threat, curtail its ballistic missile program, and stop it from supporting or rebuilding its terrorist proxy groups, including by driving Iran’s oil exports to zero — especially oil exports to China.” (Colombo/Mar19/2025)