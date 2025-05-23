



ECONOMYNEXT – A second round of bilateral talks between Sri Lanka and Bhutan will be held on May 27 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in Thimphu.

“The forthcoming consultations will review the progress made since the first round of Bilateral Political Consultations held in Colombo in November 2015,” Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in key areas including education, health, culture, connectivity & people to people contacts, trade & investment, tourism and climate change.”

The discussions will be co-chaired by Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Ranaraja and Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Pema Choden. (Colombo/May23/2025)