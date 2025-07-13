ECONOMYNEXT – Bridjin, a newly set up Sri Lanka based boutique advisory firm said its started operations, by arranging the 3.2 billion US dollar sale of East West Properties Plc to billionaire businessman Dhammika Perera.

“We are happy to support strategic transitions like this, especially in a market where speed, trust, and precision are essential,” Geeth Balasuriya, Managing Director of Bridjin said.

East West Properties Plc, was founded by businessman Nahil Wijesuriya.

The Bridjin team worked closely with the Wijesuriya, Vajira Wijesuriya and Anika Wijesuriya, throughout the process, the company said.

Balasuriya counts over 20 years of experience in equity research, development banking, investment banking, M&A, and capital markets.

Prior to joining Bridjin Balasuriya served as the Country Representative of German Investment Corporation (KFW DEG) for Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Balasuriyas has executed over 25 mergers and acquisitions across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and has expertise in cross-border transactions and deal structuring.

Bridjin says it is focused on bridging the gap in access to finance for growing businesses.

‘The company’s core specialization lies in investor readiness – helping small and medium-scale enterprises strengthen their financial and strategic foundation to attract the right capital at the right time,” the firm said.

Bridjin says it guides businesses to raise capital, scale operations, or help investors structure a successful exit. (Colombo/July13/2025)