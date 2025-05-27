ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange rallied to close up 0.98 percent, brokers said, mainly due to a 10% stake in Hatton National Bank changing hands.

The All Share Price index ended 161.39 points higher, at 16,657.63.

The more liquid S&P SL20 ended 1.45 percent, or 70.13 points to close at 4,909.07, after stabilizing in the session.

Turnover rose steeply to 18.7 billion rupees in the session.

The HNB transaction contributed 14.4 billion rupees to the turnover. HNB closed up 17.25 rupees at 319.50.

This was the highest turnover since June 29, 2021 when the CSE recorded a 24 billion rupee turnover.

Other positive contributors to the ASPI were Melstacorp grew 2.25 rupees to close at 147.25 rupees, C T Holdings traded 14.75 rupees stronger at 435.00, Cargills (Ceylon) was 18.00 rupees up at 563.00, and Commercial Bank ended 1.25 rupees down at 143.50.

Some export shares continue to trade marginally up.

Hayleys Fabric ended 0.20 rupees stronger at 42.00, Teejay Lanka was 1.80 rupees up at 47.80 and Hayleys closed 1.50 rupees up at 147.25.

The share volume declined from 171,815,404 on Monday to 249,852,015.

Globally, Moscow stocks tumbled as US president Donald Trump threatened new sanctions over Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine, The Moscow Times reported.

Moscow Exchange Index was trading at 2 727,65 in mid-day trade.

Viet Nam stocks rallied on Tuesday with the push of small and mid cap stocks, Viet Nam’s Viet Nam news reported.

At close, the VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 0.55 percent, or 7.3 points to close up at 1,339.81.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.00 percent up at 37,531.53.

India’s Nifty 50 was trading 0.65 percent lower at 24,837.70; while BSE Sensex ended 0.72 percent up at 81,584.94.

In Europe, BYD, a Chinese electric car marker, shares fell after the company discounted several models

“Shares of BYD plunged following steep discounts across several models, stoking fears of a renewed price war in China’s EV market.

Gold prices declined more than 1% on Tuesday as the dollar’s reversal to trade higher added to the pressure on the safe-haven asset following US President Donald Trump’s less aggressive trade stance towards the European Union, Reuters said.

As at 3.40 p.m Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,311.26 US dollars, down 53.85 US dollars. (Colombo/May27/2025)



