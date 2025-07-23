ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange closed up on Wednesday, data on its site showed.

The ASPI was up 0.79%, or 151.15 points, at 19,243.08, while the S&P SL20 was up 0.57%, or 32.00 points, at 5,689.62.

Top contributors to the ASPI were DFCC Bank, which was up 4.75 rupees at 139.25, Richard Pieris and Company, which was up 1.70 rupees at 26.20, NDB which was up 2.75 rupees at 130.25, Carson Cumberbatch, which was up 30.75 rupees at 510.25, and NTB which was up 8.00 rupees at 230.00.

Turnover was 6.2 billion.

Banking (Rs1.3bn) Capital Goods (Rs1.18bn), and Food, Beverage and Tobacco (Rs1.08bn) stocks contributed the most to turnover.

Bank stocks closed up, except for Seylan Bank which was flat at 65.80 rupees, and HNB non-voting which was down 25 cents at 286.75 rupees.

Earlier in the day Sri Lanka’s central bank said it will keep its policy rate unchanged at 7.75 percent, saying it will increase the cost of living on the public the level it wants to and push up growth.

Read more

Sri Lanka central bank keeps policy rate at 7.75-pct, says will push up cost of living and growth

“The Board will carefully monitor any realisation of the global uncertainties and assess incoming data on domestic developments. The Board is prepared to take appropriate policy measures to ensure that inflation stabilises around the target, while supporting the economy to reach its potential,” the central bank said. (Colombo/Jul23/2025)



Continue Reading