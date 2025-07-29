ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s average coconut prices rose 18.1 percent at a weekly auction, Coconut Development Authority data showed.

The average price for 1,000 nuts was 149,468.77 rupees on July 24.

“The highest and the lowest price for a nut was not declared,” CDA officials said for the second straight session.

Export earnings from coconut-based products have increased 59.62 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, helping Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports rise 6.85 percent, data from the export promotion office showed.

The number of nuts offered moved to 598,139 from 402,742 a week earlier, while nuts sold climbed to 582,364 from 381,624.

In the local market, the wholesale price for a large nut was 150-160 rupees, while small nuts were 130-140 a piece on July 24.

The Farmgate price in Kurunegala was 120-125 rupees a nut.

Copra was 105,000 to 120,000 rupees per 250 kg.

Local wholesale prices of coconut oil were 860,000 to 880,000 rupees per metric ton. (Colombo/Jul29/2025)