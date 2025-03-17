ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks closed down 1.33 percent on Monday, continuing the downward trend, data on its site showed.

The broader ASPI closed down 1.33 percent, or 211.14 points, at 15,645.30; while the more liquid S&P SL20 Index closed down 1.52 percent, or 71.77 points, at 4,662.66.

Turnover steeply declined to 1.27 billion rupees in the session, while the share volumes declined 105 percent to 55,729,975.

Top negative contributors to the ASPI were Melstacorp (ended 3.3 percent weaker at 125.00 rupees), NDB (fell 3.7 to 103.00 rupees), Sampath Bank (declined 1.7 percent to 118.75 rupees), DFCC Bank (closed down 3.2 percent at 105.50 rupees) and Aitken Spence (down 3.4 percent at 128.25 rupees).

Major contributors to turnover were capital goods (313 million rupees), food, beverage and tobacco (270 million rupees) and banks (231 million rupees) stocks.

John Keells Holdings (73 million rupees), Browns Investments (76 million rupees) and Sampath Bank (55 million rupees) recorded the highest turnover in sectors.

Most active volumes were seen in Browns Investments at 10,178,836 (turnover 76,965,276.70 rupees), Lankem Development at 3,889,772 (turnover 64,567,366.80 rupees), John Keells Holdings at 3,600,836 (turnover 73,742,019.70 rupees) and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) at 2,900,298 (turnover 1,160,210.70 rupees).

There was a net foreign inflow of 27 million rupees. (Colombo/Mar17/2025)



