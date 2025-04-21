ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka coconut sales declined 44 percent to 345,342 at an auction held last week, amid lower production, Coconut Development Authority (CDA) data showed.

“Coconut production experienced a significant y-o-y decline of 31.6% in February 2025 as well,” the central bank said in its latest agriculture sector report.

Average coconut prices rose 2.8 percent to 179,497.23 per 1,000 nuts at the auction held on April 10 ahead of the new year festival, from 174,601.50 the previous week.

The highest price offered for a nut was 188 rupees while the lowest offered was 166 rupees.

Coconut prices in India have also steeply risen due to summer demand and shortage, foreign media said.

“Last year’s low rainfall caused many trees to dry up, which is one of the major reasons for the shortage,” The Times of India quoted a coconut dealer as saying.

Sri Lanka’s weekly coconut auction did not take place during its long festival week.

The volume of coconuts offered and sold fell ahead of the major festive season.

Nuts offered declined to 227,487, down from 362,016 nuts offered in the last session.

Wholesale prices for large nuts were 175-185 rupees and rupees for small nuts were 155-165 rupees on April 11.

Farmgate price in Kurunegala was 145-160 a nut.

Coconut oil local wholesale price was 860,000 to 900,000.00 rupees per metric ton.

Copra was 118,750 to 125,500 rupees per 250 kg. (Colombo/Apr21/2025)