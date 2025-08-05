ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange was weighed down on Tuesday by selling pressure on John Keells Holdings and profit taking in diversified financials, brokers said.

“There was profit taking in specific counters that moved up significantly in the last few days, particularly in the diversified financials such as Commercial Credit,” Dimantha Mathew, Chief Research and Strategy Officer at First Capital Holdings PLC said.

Selling pressure in John Keells Holdings also dragged the market down, he said.

The ASPI closed down 0.34 percent, or 68.23 points, at 19,718.

The S&P SL20 closed down 0.21 percent, or 12.34 points, at 5,845.27.

Market turnover was 3.3 billion rupees.

Top negative contributors to the ASPI were JKH which closed down 40 cents at 23.50 rupees, Melstacorp which closed down 1.50 rupees at 155.00, DFCC Bank which closed down 1.50 rupees at 153.75, Vallibel One which closed down 2.10 rupees at 90.70, and Commercial Bank which closed down 0.75 rupees at 173.25.

Commercial Credit closed down 50 cents at 116.50 rupees.

Hatton National Bank, which saw investor interest, in the day closed up 1.25 rupees at 374.25.

The ASPI went past the 20,000 briefly on Monday morning. (Colombo/Aug5/2025)



