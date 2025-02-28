ECONOMYNEXT – A Japan funded programme is helping create awareness among Sri Lanka SMEs and exporters in the apparel, tea, spices, and coconut-based product sectors, about effectively accessing the Japanese market.

With the collaboration of the International Trade Centre (ITC) Geneva, Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), and Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL), a “Exporting from Sri Lanka To Japan; Guide & Good Practices” workshop held in Colombo.

It was organized following research conducted on market requirements in Japan, and the in-depth analysis done for the four product sectors apparel, tea, spices and concentrates, and coconut-based products.

35 participants from these sectors participated to gain essential knowledge about Japan’s trade environment, including important regulations, market trends, and business expectations.

Senior Trade Facilitation Advisor & Project Manager of ITC Raghad Altalli highlighted Sri Lanka-Japan trade relations.

Representatives from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Mitsui & Co explained Japan’s import requirements and expectations.

“This session equipped participants with a deeper understanding of the Japanese market from the perspective of Japanese stakeholders. The event served as a significant platform for businesses seeking to expand their global reach. Participants gained actionable knowledge, industry best practices, and networking opportunities essential for entering and thriving in Japan’s trade ecosystem,” the EDB said in a statement.

EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe and FCCISL President Keerthi Gunawardane raised the need for strategic engagement with the Japanese market.

Insights on the role of diplomatic and trade collaborations in fostering export growth were shared by Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka Naoaki Kamoshida.

“The session concluded with a networking lunch, fostering collaborations between Sri Lankan businesses and Japanese trade representatives. The workshop played a crucial role in equipping local exporters with the knowledge and connections needed to enhance their success in Japan. Future events of this nature are expected to be organized to continue supporting Sri Lankan businesses in strengthening their presence in the Japanese market.” (Colombo/Feb28/2025)



