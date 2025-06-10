ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange’s indices closed up on Monday buoyed by retail interest, brokers said.

The All Share Price Index moved 0.61 percent, or 105.79 points, to close at 17,500.24; while the S&P SL20 closed up 0.64 percent, or 33.00 points, at 5,208.95.

“Market is in a sort of a bullish run. Higher level of retail interest is coming in,” Dimantha Mathew, Chief Research and Strategy Officer at First Capital Holdings PLC told EconomyNext.

The market regained momentum after falling on Friday amidst some profit taking. The ASPI had recorded all time high levels over the three preceding sessions.

In today’s session, the ASPI was pushed up by Hayleys, a company with export exposure, which ended 8.25 rupees higher at 163.50; Ceylinco Holdings, which rose 71.25 rupees to 3,096.75; Ceylon Cold Stores which ended 5.25 rupees stronger at 114.25; HNB which climbed 3.00 cents to 330.75 rupees; and Ceylon Tobacco Company, which grew 21.25 rupees to close at 1,471.25.

Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Cold Stores, producer of Elephant House beverages, announced last week that it had struck a deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

“There is buying interest on the mid-cap shares, particularly in consumer stocks,” Mathew said.

Lower interest rates are driving investments into the stock market, he added.

Turnover steeply fell to 2.85 billion rupees from 4.2 billion rupees in the session while the share volume declined to 121,805,316 from 189,230,701 in the previous session.

India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE IX) has proposed cross listings with Sri Lanka’s CSE saying the mechanism will allow issuers to tap a global investor base.

HNB Finance said it will strengthen its lending portfolio and open two new branches amidst the country’s ongoing macroeconomic recovery, in the company’s 2024 annual report.

HNB Finance ended flat at 4.80 rupees on Monday.

Equity markets in the region rose as US-China tariff talks are set to resume later on Monday in London.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose as positive sentiment surrounding technology related shares increased, Japan’s The Mainichi newspaper said.

Nikkei 225 index ended 0.92 percent, or 346.96 points higher at 38,088.57.

A Japanese team is set to visit the United States for the sixth round of tariff talks this week.

Foreign investor interest continued to boost South Korea’s Kospi index. The Korean Exchange (KRX) opened an after-hours trading session for derivatives, Monday, in a bid to enhance its global competitiveness and improve convenience for investors, The Korean Times said.

The after hours session will run from 6pm to 6am Korean time.

Shares of Chinese defense companies rallied on Monday, after Pakistan said it intends to buy China’s most advanced fighter jets as a part of major arms purchase, The Economic Times said.

Pakistan stock Exchange KSE all share index ended 0.1 percent down at 75,951.70 while India’s BSE Sensex closed 0.31 percent higher at 82,445.21 and Nifty 50 rose 0.40 percent to 25,103.20.

As at 3.35 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,331.83 US dollars, up 14.44 US dollars. (Colomno/Jun9/2025)



