ECONOMYNEXT – New Zealand welcomes quality agricultural products that comply with its regulatory standards, an official told a market access awareness session in Sri Lanka.

Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka Isaak Gabriel spoke of the mutual benefits of enhanced trade and cooperation at an Awareness Session on Market Access for Export Agricultural Products to the New Zealand Market.

“She encouraged Sri Lankan exporters to explore this dynamic market, noting that New Zealand is keen to welcome high-quality agricultural products that comply with its regulatory standards,” the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), which organized the session, said.

The session, in collaboration with the New Zealand High Commission, brought together several stakeholders, including exporters, producers, government agencies, and industry professionals.

“This initiative aimed to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge of market entry strategies and phytosanitary regulations required for accessing the New Zealand market,” the EDB said.

With a focus on processed food, coconut-based products, spices, fisheries, fresh fruits, vegetables, and other key agricultural exports, the session’s aim was to strengthen bilateral trade between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The total export value from Sri Lanka to New Zealand was 29.67 million US dollars in 2024.

Total imports from New Zealand to Sri Lanka for the same period were 216.37 million US dollars.

Sri Lanka’s exports to New Zealand increased by 12.85 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, while imports from New Zealand decreased by 14.59 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.

Sri Lanka’s main export products to New Zealand in 2024 were tea packets, made-up textile articles (blankets, rugs, linen, and curtains etc), gloves, textile mitts and mittens, pneumatic and retreated rubber tyres and tubes, toys, games and sport requisites, men’s outerwear, women’s outerwear, coco peat, fiber pith and moulded products, and miscellaneous edible preparations.

EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe pointed out it was important to align local production standards with international requirements “to fully leverage the potential of this high-value market”.

The session’s keynote address was delivered by Tasha Williams, who presented an in-depth overview of the phytosanitary and regulatory requirements essential for gaining market access to New Zealand, covering the certification processes, quality control measures, and compliance protocols. (Colombo/May23/2025)