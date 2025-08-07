ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Bank of Ceylon has appointed Y A Jayathilaka as the Acting General Manager/Acting Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 6, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

He replaces W P R P H Fonseka.

Jayathilaka was appointed to the corporate management of the bank in February 2020 and has since held several key positions.

He has over 28 years of experience in the banking sector, with exposure across a range of banking operations including branch credit, development banking, and recovery; treasury operations such as foreign exchange trading, money markets, capital markets, and investment management; and overseas operations through his tenure at BOG UK Limited.

He has led project implementations in core banking systems, trade finance platforms, workflow automation, and mobile banking applications, and has played a role in product development, digital transformation, and innovation.

Jayathilaka has a Bachelor of Science (Special) degree in Business Administration from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and a Master of Business (Finance) from the University of Kelaniya.

He serves as a director on the Boards of Property Development PLC, Hotels Colombo (1963) Limited, Property Development Management Limited, Ceybank Holiday Homes (Pvt) Limited, BOC Support Services (Pvt) Limited, and the Fintech Forum of Sri Lanka. (Colombo/Aug7/2025)



