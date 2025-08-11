



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said he had discussed visa issues with Ambassador of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirta in a recent meeting.

“We also discussed exploring a long-term solution to streamline the Finnish visa process for Sri Lankan students and workers,” Herath said on X.

Discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, tourism, health, education, and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

“We exchanged views on global and regional challenges and agreed to further strengthen our partnership at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.” (Colombo/Aug11/2025)