



ECONOMYNEXT – The Sri Lanka – France Parliamentary Friendship Association was re-established for the Tenth Parliament to strengthen cordial relations between the two countries.

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj was elected as the chairperson of the association.

Charge d’affaires of the French Embassy in Sri Lanka Marie-Noelle Duris highlighted the potential for collaboration between the two countries in areas such as culture, education, tourism, economy, women’s rights, gender equality, and human rights.

The association serves as a platform for strengthening 75-year-long bilateral relations between France and Sri Lanka, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne was quoted as saying in a Parliament statement.

He highlighted the importance of increasing bilateral relations in tourism, investment, education, maritime security, and climate change legislation.(Colombo/Mar27/2025)