



ECONOMYNEXT – An official of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Sri Lanka (AHK Sri Lanka), has met with Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa to present a position paper on the country’s healthcare sector.

The position paper outlined key challenges faced by the healthcare industry; potential risks these challenges pose to patient safety; and a set of internationally recommended best practices to address these issues effectively and sustainably, AHK Sri Lanka said in a statement.

“Both parties recognized the importance of establishing a structured platform for continuous dialogue between the

Ministry of Health and German healthcare stakeholders.

“This initiative aims to bridge regulatory and operational gaps and foster collaboration to ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery for Sri Lankan citizens.”

AHK Sri Lanka also stressed the need to accelerate the digitalization of healthcare-related processes — especially in product registration and supply chain traceability.

“These improvements are essential to enhancing transparency, operational efficiency, and investor confidence, while also encouraging increased foreign direct investment in the sector.

Klose highlighted the longstanding presence and contribution of German healthcare companies Siemens, B. Braun, Linde, Fresenius, Dräger, and ZEISS which have supported Sri Lanka’s healthcare sector over the years.

AHK Sri Lanka extended an invitation to the Ministry for continued collaboration in areas such as training, capacity building, knowledge-sharing, and the transfer of technical know-how from Germany’s healthcare system. (Colombo/Jul7/2025)