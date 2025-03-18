ECONOMYNEXT – 14 Sri Lankans trapped in cyber crime centres in Myawaddy, Myanmar, will be repatriated on Tuesday (18), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

“This development follows sustained diplomatic efforts,” the ministry said, and was facilitated by the governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

“The Ministry remains committed to securing the rescue and repatriation of the remaining trafficked Sri Lankans, with continued support from the Myanmar and Thai authorities and in collaboration with Sri Lanka Embassies in Thailand and Myanmar.”

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) provided international air passage and internal transportation, while other international non-governmental organizations in Myanmar provided welfare assistance.

“We have a big role in facilitating those Sri Lankan people when they cross the border to Thailand,” the Thai ambassador to Sri Lanka Paitoon Mahapannaporn has told Economynext.

Read more

Thailand will continue to help repatriate trafficked Sri Lankans: envoy

Sri Lankans have been increasingly trafficked and forcibly employed for illegal cyber scamming activity. They are often people who seek employment opportunities abroad under a tourist visa, violating laws of both countries.

“The Ministry strongly urges the public to remain vigilant against human trafficking schemes when seeking foreign employment.

“Sri Lankans are advised to strictly adhere to government-approved procedures and verify job opportunities with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) before securing foreign employment.” (Colombo/Mar18/2025)



Continue Reading