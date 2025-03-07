ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka must adopt international standards in its organic produce industry to build its export potential, the Export Development Board has said.

“With major markets such as China, Germany, and the United States driving demand, the adoption of international standards is crucial for Sri Lanka to build on its export potential and secure its place in the growing organic industry,” EDB said in a statement.

With over 400 certified organic exporters/ processors and more than 12,000 organic producers, Sri Lanka’s organic sector contributes over $0.5 billion annually to the national economy, the EDB said.

Key organic exports include tea, coconut-based products, spices, traditional rice, herbal products, and nutraceuticals.

“By aligning regulations with international standards, the country aims to strengthen its credibility in the global organic market and unlock new trade opportunities.”

According to the latest FiBL report [Research Institute of Organic Agriculture], the EDB said, the global organic market reached over $142 billion in 2023, a rise from over $15 billion in 2000.

To support these efforts, the National Organic Control Unit (NOCU)which operates under the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, hosted a national consultative workshop on 4 March 2025.

This was in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) under its United Kingdom Trade Partnerships (UKTP) Programme, and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The event gathered 75 stakeholders from the public and private sectors who assessed and refined amendments to Sri Lanka’s legal framework governing organic agriculture.

“These reforms are expected to significantly enhance the country’s export competitiveness and global market access for organic products.”

The discussions underscored the need for regulatory harmonization to ensure Sri Lankan organic products meet stringent requirements of global markets, EDB said.

“Through the UKTP Programme, ITC has been supporting NOCU in aligning Sri Lanka’s National Organic Standard (SLS 1324:2018) with IFOAM International Organic Standard and Great Britain’s (GB) Organic Regulation.

“This initiative is a critical step toward achieving international recognition and facilitating access to high-value export destinations, including the United Kingdom.” (Colombo/Mar7/2025)



