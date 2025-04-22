



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka has increased three wheeler weight for electricity conversion upon request by the local manufacturers and converters, cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said.

“Local manufacturers and converters have urged the department of motor traffic to revise the definition for a three wheeler tare load, inclusive of its battery system, to 650 kilograms,” Nalinda Jayatissa said.

The tare load is 500 kilograms under the Motor traffic Act.

However, considering the contribution of the addition of weight due to air conditioning, brake systems and a powerful battery for better usage Sri Lanka will amend its Motor Traffic Act to increase the permissible three wheeler tare load to 650kg. (Colombo/Apr22/2025)