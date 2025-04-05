ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka, India and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement to make Trincomalee an energy hub, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka also signed an agreement for a high voltage direct current interconnection which will allow for the export and import of power.

The cable has been in the works for many years.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the multi-product fuel pipeline planned between Trincomalee and india.

Trincomalee has 99 World War II era tanks of which a few are already used by the Sri Lanka unit of Indian Oil Corporation and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has allocated some for its use.

A joint venture company is in charge of the rest. Sri Lanka also proposed that an oil refinery be built in Trincomalee.

1 MoU between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka for Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power

Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala

Shri Vikram Misri, Secretary, Ministry of Energy Foreign Secretary

2 MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Digital Economy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation.

Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Digital Economy

Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary

3 MoU between the Government of the Republic of India, the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the Government of United Arab Emirates for Cooperation in Development of Trincomalee as an Energy Hub

Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala Shri Vikram Misri, Secretary,

Ministry of Energy Foreign Secretary

4 MoU between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Defence Cooperation

Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.)

Shri Vikram Misri, Secretary, Ministry of Defence Foreign Secretary

5 MoU on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province

K.M.M. Siriwardana Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Shri Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka

6 MoU between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health & Mass Media of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Cooperation in the Field of Health & Medicine.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe Secretary, Ministry of Health and Mass Media

Shri Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Secretary, Ministry of Health and Mass Media

7 MoU on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation between the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of the Republic of India and The National Medicines Regulatory Authority, Government of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe Secretary, Ministry of Health and Mass Media

Shri Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka

