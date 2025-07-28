



ECONOMYNEXT – Leaders of Sri Lanka and Maldives held bilateral discussions and signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the official visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Male, the island nation’s President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

An MoU was signed between the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives (FOSIM) and the Bandaranaike Diplomatic Training Institute while an agreement on mutual legal assistance between the two nations.

“These agreements are expected to strengthen relations and cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka across various sectors,” the PMD said in a statement.

“The first agreement aims to provide mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, while the second is a Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic training and the exchange of related information and documents between the respective institutions.” (Colombo/July 28/2025)