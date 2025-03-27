ECONOMYNEXT – A 3 million dollar project, funded by Japan and implemented by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to strengthen inland fisheries and promote sustainable aquaculture in Sri Lanka.

In the initial phase, an upgraded hatchery and three live fingerling bowsers were launched at the National Aquaculture Development Authority of Sri Lanka (NAQDA) Aquaculture Development Center in Inginiyagala, Ampara.

The upgraded hatchery and the bowsers will enhance the breeding, rearing, and distribution of quality fish fingerlings to inland water bodies, boosting inland fisheries production and ensuring a stable source of nutrition and income for local fisher communities, a joint statement read.

In addition to upgrading the Inginiyagala center, the project is strengthening three other NAQDA Aquaculture Development Centers and an existing community-operated mini fish breeding center, and establishing three new community-operated mini hatcheries in Batticaloa, Anuradhapura, and Monaragala.

“Japan prioritizes human capacity development. Rather than simply providing fish to meet immediate needs, we focus on transferring knowledge and skills in fish farming and sustainable management,” Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata said.

“Through this approach, we hope to empower Sri Lanka to achieve self-sustained growth and build a stable and sustainable future.”

The initiative will benefit about 3,000 inland fishers, hatchery operators, and fish feed producers, and contribute to broader food security and rural economic development.

The broader project includes introduction of improved broodstock development, digital integration in inland fisheries, and capacity-building programs for fishers and aquaculture officers.

“Through this initiative, we are not only improving aquaculture infrastructure but also equipping communities with the necessary resources and knowledge to sustain inland fisheries in the long run,” FAO Representative for Sri Lanka Vimlendra Sharan said. (Colombo/Mar27/2025)



