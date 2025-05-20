ECONOMYNEXT – Several Sri Lankan companies have displayed their products at the Hong Kong HKTDC Gifts and Premium Fair 2025, in a bid to promote the island nation as a competitive supplier of high-quality giftware products.

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) organized a stall at the fair to display products of 11 Sri Lankan giftware and lifestyle companies.

“Sri Lanka’s participation in the HKTDC Gifts & Premium Fair 2025 reaffirmed its position as a reliable and competitive supplier of high-quality, handmade, and sustainable giftware products,” EDB said in a statement.

“The fair also provided valuable insights into emerging market trends, innovative design concepts, and new export channels, paving the way for long-term business collaborations.”

A 3-member trade delegation also visited the HKTDC Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair held from April 27-30 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka’s giftware and lifestyle sector blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, produces unique items such as batiks, handloom textiles, wooden products, and ceramic products, bamboo and rattan products, EDB said.

The sector brings in an annual export revenue of over 60 million dollars it said.

The 11 companies that displayed their products are: Trickledown, Leila Lanka, Novel Ceramic, Candle House Ceylon, Mana Ceylon Manufacturers, Crafter’s Collection, Sena Eco, Kalutara Ceramic, Dilanka Porcelain Center, Ceylon Brushtech and Kanrich 2nd life.

The three-member trade delegation with representatives from Dazzle, Sena Eco, and Josephs Foundation explored “new trade opportunities and international connections”.

The stall drew interest from international buyers, importers, and distributors “particularly those seeking sustainable and eco-friendly giftware solutions”, EDB said.

“This initiative marks a significant step towards expanding the international footprint of Sri Lanka’s Giftware and Lifestyle sector.” (Colombo/May20/2025)



