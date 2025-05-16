ECONOMYNEXT – Road accident fatalities are now the second leading cause of death in Sri Lanka, UN Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche has said, calling for decisive action to make the country’s roads safer.

“Improving road safety is not only a health and development imperative – it is also central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” Franche said in his message for UN Global Road Safety Week 2025.

“Safer roads will help build a Sri Lanka where people can travel without fear, where families are protected, and where vulnerable groups, including children, can move safely through their communities.”

A National Road Safety Plan is a critical step forward in improving driver behaviour, strengthening law enforcement, and enhancing road safety infrastructure, he said.

“As we mark UN Global Road Safety Week, let us commit to safer roads, safer vehicles, and safer behaviours. Every life lost on our roads is one too many.”

Statement by the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka for UN Global Road Safety Week 2025

16 May 2025

On the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka calls for urgent, collective action to make the country’s roads safer for all.

Every year, road traffic accidents claim the lives of nearly 1.2 million people globally and injure as many as 50 million more. Road traffic injuries are now the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years. Yet, these tragedies are largely preventable.

In Sri Lanka, the situation is equally alarming. Road accident fatalities are now the second leading cause of death in the country, with 2,557 lives lost in 2023 alone. From January to October 2024, there were already 1,898 fatalities from over 1,800 fatal accidents. Vulnerable road users – pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists – bear the greatest burden.

The recent devastating bus accident near Kotmale on 11 May 2025, which claimed 23 lives and injured many more, is a tragic reminder of the urgent need for decisive action. Factors such as driver fatigue, vehicle conditions, and unsafe infrastructure continue to pose significant risks to all road users, especially on winding roads in the central highlands.

Recognizing the urgent need for comprehensive interventions, the Government of Sri Lanka has announced a National Road Safety Plan under the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme. This is a critical step forward in improving driver behaviour, strengthening law enforcement, and enhancing road safety infrastructure.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to reduce road traffic injuries and fatalities. Through global initiatives like the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, the world has set an ambitious target to halve road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030, providing a clear framework for coordinated, evidence-based interventions at national and local levels.

In Sri Lanka, the World Health Organization has been working closely with national counterparts to strengthen road safety data systems, promote safer infrastructure, and advocate for effective policies and enforcement. UNICEF is supporting efforts to protect the most vulnerable, including integrating road safety education into schools and promoting child-friendly urban design to reduce risks for children and adolescents.

Improving road safety is not only a health and development imperative – it is also central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Safer roads will help build a Sri Lanka where people can travel without fear, where families are protected, and where vulnerable groups, including children, can move safely through their communities.

As we mark UN Global Road Safety Week, let us commit to safer roads, safer vehicles, and safer behaviours. Every life lost on our roads is one too many. (Colombo/May16/2025)



