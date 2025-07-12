



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had met exporters and discussed the Trump tariff and possible challenges to the economy, his office said in a statement.

“The President stated that the objective of the government is to implement changes that will benefit the country’s economy, businesses, the business community and the well-being of its citizens,” the statement said.

“The meeting focused on the progress of discussions related to the new reciprocal tariff policy that the United States is expected to implement, the current situation and the economic challenges Sri Lanka may face in implementing this policy.”

Sri Lanka started early negotiations with the US and had managed to reduce its 44 percent initial rate to 30 percent.

However, there are concerns that India may get a better rate.

The identifying new markets and the need to for public and private sector to collaborate has been discussed, the statement said. (Colombo/July12/2025)