ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s President Anura Disanayake has met police chiefs still unable to find their leader Deshabandu Tennakoon who has been evading arrest after a court order.

“During my discussion with police chiefs from the Western Province, I emphasized the importance of maintaining the rule of law as a fundamental responsibility of the Police Department,” Dissanayake said on X after the meeting.

“A just society is only possible when we uphold the supremacy of the law.”

“Today (18), I committed to taking decisive steps to eliminate organized crime and drug abuse in Sri Lanka,” Dissanayake said.

The Magistrate’s Court in Sri Lanka’s Southern district of Matara issued an order for the arrest of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tennakoon over a 2023 shooting incident.

Tennakoon, who is still the official police chief, is yet to be arrested.

The Supreme Court issued an interim order last July restraining Tennakoon from functioning as the IGP after 9 Fundamental Rights Applications challenged his appointment. (Colombo/Mar18/2025)