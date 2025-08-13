ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stocks Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) closed flat after a highly volatile session, data showed.

The ASPI marginally rose 2.71 points higher from Tuesday to 19,975.50; while the S&P SL20 index dipped 0.19 percent, or 10.92 points, to close at 5,815.64.

The ASPI was pushed higher on Ceylon Tobacco Holdings which ended 45.00 rupees stronger at 1,600; Dialog Axiata which rose 0.90 cents to 21.40 rupees; HNB which ended 3 rupees up at 379; Digital Mobility Solutions Lanka which moved 7.65 rupees up to 105.75; and Chevron Lubricants Lanka which closed 3.75 rupees higher at 175.75.

Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Tobacco Company said sales volumes recovered to 490 million sticks in the June 2025 quarter from 476 million in the previous year, and profits rose 2 percent to 7.3 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, Profits at Sri Lanka’s Haycarb Plc fell 30 percent to 517 million rupees in the June 2025 quarter amid higher costs, interim accounts showed.

The most active volumes were recorded from selected counters.

LVL Energy Fund traded 24,607,312 shares (turnover 205,204,729.70 rupees), Digital Mobility Solutions Lanka at 14,000,491 (turnover 1,409,809,418.25 rupees), John Keells Holdings at 6,893,668 (turnover 156,629,745.50 rupees) and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) at 6,850,210 (turnover 2,744,594.10 rupees).

John Keells Holdings continued trading lower on negative news spread, brokers said. The company was 0.10 cents lower at 22.90 dragging the ASPI down.

Turnover fell to 4.46 billion rupees from 7.59 billion rupees, while the share volume was 136,441,975.

Equity markets elsewhere rose following the release of the US inflation data for the month of July.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index surpassed the psychological 43,000 mark hitting record high levels for the second consecutive session “boosted by optimism about the U.S. economy amid speculation about an earlier than expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve,” Japan’s The Mainichi newspaper said.

The Index moved 1.30 percent, or 556.50 points higher, to 43,274.67.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE 100 Index fell 0.32 percent to 146,529.30.

Meanwhile India’s Nifty 50 rose 0.54 percent to 24,619.35, while the BSE Sensex was 0.38 percent lower at 80,539.91.

As at 4.10 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,379.12 US dollars, up 23.82 US dollars. (Colombo/Aug13/2025)



